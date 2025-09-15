Pakistan lodge protest with ICC over India cricket match referee conduct

PAKISTAN has formally protested to cricket’s international governing body about the match referee during their Asia Cup encounter against India.

The complaint follows Sunday’s seven-wicket victory by India over their arch-rivals in Dubai, marking their first cricket meeting since May’s military conflict.

Tensions escalated post-match when Indian players exited the field without participating in the traditional handshake ceremony.

Pakistan officials accused the Indian team and alleged match referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe instructed captain Salman Agha not to shake hands with Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav before the game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the formal complaint regarding violations of the ICC code of conduct and MCC laws concerning the spirit of cricket.

Pakistan demanded the immediate removal of Pycroft from the remainder of the regional T20 tournament currently underway.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav stated in his post-match press conference that his team acted upon advice from the Indian government and their national cricket board.

Pakistan responded to the incident by refusing to send their captain to fulfill post-match media obligations.

The two teams could meet again in a Super Four match on Sunday if Pakistan defeats the United Arab Emirates in their final group game on Wednesday.

A potential third encounter remains possible should both teams progress to the tournament final scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

This match represented the first cricket meeting between the nations since cross-border hostilities in May resulted in over 70 casualties from missile, drone and artillery exchanges before ceasefire implementation.

The military conflict originated from an April 22 attack on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, which New Delhi attributed to Pakistani backing, a allegation Islamabad continues to deny. – AFP