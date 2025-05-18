Palace stun Man City to win FA Cup for first time

CRYSTAL Palace stunned Manchester City on Saturday to win the FA Cup for the first time as Eberechi Eze sealed a 1-0 victory that piled on the misery for Pep Guardiola’s troubled side.

Eze’s early strike rocked City before Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson saved Omar Marmoush’s penalty late in the first half of a dramatic final at Wembley.

While Eze’s clinical finish was the culmination of his remarkable rise from rejection by Arsenal, Fulham and Millwall as a youngster, it was Henderson who emerged as Palace’s hero with a series of superb saves.

City will protest that Henderson should have been sent off for a first-half handball outside his penalty area.

But Henderson made the most of that controversial moment to ensure Palace clinched the first major trophy in their 120-year history and a place in next season’s Europa League.

Beaten by Manchester United in their previous FA Cup final appearances in 1990 and 2016, Palace’s shock win was no more than they deserved as City once again imploded in a dismal season that will be their first without major silverware since 2016-17.

After winning the Premier League in the previous four seasons, City have endured a turbulent campaign that ranks among the worst in Guardiola’s storied managerial career.

Currently sixth in the Premier League, City host Bournemouth on Tuesday and travel to Fulham on May 25 as they try to salvage their wretched year by at least qualifying for the Champions League.

Guardiola had questioned his players’ hunger as they failed to keep pace with Liverpool in the title race and crashed out of the Champions League.

While desire might not have been an issue against Palace, City’s lack of direction in their second successive FA Cup final defeat was an alarming sign for the future as Guardiola was out-witted by Eagles boss Oliver Glasner.

Not for the first time, Guardiola sprang a surprise with his selection for a final as he picked an ultra-attacking line-up with no holding midfielder.

- Guardiola gamble backfires -

However, Guardiola’s habit of tinkering with his tactics for finals has backfired in the past.

Asked about City’s line-up just before kick-off, Guardiola said he was putting his faith in “talent”, but Glasner had spotted an opening, saying: “When you have so many attacking players it could give you an opportunity in transitions.”

Erling Haaland nearly gave City the perfect start when he stretched to meet Kevin De Bruyne’s cross with a volley that forced a scrambled save from Henderson.

Josko Gvardiol’s towering header from Savinho’s corner was smartly repelled by Henderson.

But Glasner’s clever decision to set up Palace deep inside their own half had lured City in for the sucker punch.

Eze delivered the knockout blow from Palace’s first attack in the 16th minute as Glasner’s men launched a brilliant break from their penalty area.

Jean-Philippe Mateta held up Chris Richards’ long pass and laid it off to Daniel Munoz, who surged down the right flank before crossing towards Eze, who guided a superb volley past Stefan Ortega from 12 yards.

City were furious when Henderson escaped a red card when VAR checked his handball, which appeared to take place outside the area, after the ‘keeper rushed out to challenge Haaland.

VAR said it was “not an obvious goal-scoring opportunity” but it proved crucial as Henderson rescued Palace in the 35th minute.

Tyrick Mitchell conceded the penalty with a needless foul on Bernardo Silva as the City midfielder ran away from goal.

Instead of Haaland taking the spot-kick, it was Marmoush who stepped up after the Norway star gave him the ball in a disastrous move as Henderson plunged to his right to keep out the Egyptian’s strike.

Henderson was in inspired form and he denied City again, clawing away a Jeremy Doku strike that appeared destined for the top corner.

Defending tirelessly, Palace were indebted to Henderson, who made two more brilliant saves from Claudio Echeverri to cap a chastening afternoon for Guardiola.