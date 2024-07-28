Pan Gon now Ulsan HD FC’s head coach

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Harimau Malaya coach Kim Pan Gon has been appointed as the head coach of South Korean K1 League (K1) club Ulsan HD FC.

The 2023 K1 champions announced the development in a post on their official Facebook page today.

“For the first time in the K-league, I am an official manager. Tension and expectations go hand in hand.

“I feel like i have come back from a long way, but i want to show Korean football fans a much more mature performance,” Pan Gon said in the post.

Pan Gon officially resigned as the head coach of the Harimau Malaya on July 16 after two years and four months of leading Malaysia’s national team.

The South Korean coach decided to leave the team for personal reasons.

Pan Gon highlighted during his tenure, he had achieved many successes and felt fulfilled by leading the Harimau Malaya to various accomplishments.