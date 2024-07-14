Paris 2024: Aaron-Wooi Yik ready for more matches in group stage

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles player Aaron Chia is prepared to play more matches if he and his partner, Soh Wooi Yik, do not get a favourable draw in the group stage of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The former world champion said that regardless of the draw, they will give their best performance in their pursuit of Malaysia’s first gold medal at the prestigious event.

“If possible, we hope not to be drawn into a group with five pairs, as we would have to play four matches before reaching the quarterfinals.

“However, the BWF (Badminton World Federation) has released a statement and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) has made a decision. We are prepared and ready for the game,” he told reporters before departing for Paris, France at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport today.

The men’s doubles draw did not take place last Friday after the BWF announced that it would be held at a date to be determined later following a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing.

However, the draws for men’s singles, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles events were conducted as usual.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles coach Tan Bin Shen said he is not too concerned about the draw, adding that his primary focus is making sure Aaron-Wooi Yik are in top form before the games.

The Paris Olympic badminton competition will be held at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena from July 27 to Aug 5.