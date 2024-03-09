Paris 2024: It was just not Fareez’s day - Nova Armada

PARIS: National badminton coach, Nova Armada sorely missed the bronze medal that the country’s men’s singles SU5 (physical disability) player Muhammad Fareez Anuar could have delivered to complete a double success for Malaysia at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, here.

Right after badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou defended the gold in the same event by defeating Suryo Nugroho from Indonesia, 21-13, 21-15 on court one of Porte de La Chapelle Arena, Nova honestly hoped that Fareez would be able to bring home the bronze from Paris 2024.

However, the opposite result happened when Fareez was unable to hold on to his lead in the first set, 21-17, before succumbing to the rise of Dheva Anrimusthi of Indonesia who took the bronze by prevailing 21-19, 21-12 in the next two sets.

“It’s a pity Fareez didn’t get a medal because I really want him to win it,“ he said when met here.

Although fortune did not favour the 28-year-old player, the coach from Indonesia was still proud of the performance displayed by Fareez in his first appearance at the Paralympic Games, especially when he emerged as the champion of Group B, which was considered a ‘group of death’.

Fareez started the campaign in Group B by shocking second seed Fang Jen-Yu of Taiwan 21-14, 21-18 before making two impressive comebacks to beat Dheva 14-21, 21-19, 21-19 and Japan’s Taiyo Imai 17-21, 21-17, 21-17.

In the semi-final, the world number four player then had to come to terms with Suryo’s deftness when he lost 12-21, 21-14, 6-21.

In the meantime, Nova is grateful that Liek Hou’s hard work leading up to the 2024 Paralympic Games is worth it, thus ensuring that the gold remains with Malaysia.

“Our preparations have been challenging over the past three years, putting up a plan was not easy as Liek Hou also sustained an injury.

“However, when he arrived here Liek Hou’s condition was quite good, his game was excellent, so I was very happy (Liek Hou’s success),“ he said.

He was extremely proud that his charge did well to ensure that the number one player and top seed of this prestigious event once again won the gold for two consecutive editions after Tokyo 2020.

Liek Hou’s success saw him contribute the first gold for the country in Paris after Eddy Bernard claimed the bronze medal in the men’s 100 metres (m) T44 (physical disability) event on Sunday.