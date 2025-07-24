Pearly-Thinaah advance in China Open 2025 with dominant win

KUALA LUMPUR: National top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah lived up to expectations as they easily disposed compatriots Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting in the opening round of the China Open 2025 in Changzhou.

The third seeds made light work of Xin Yee-Carmen as they cruised to a straight-sets victory, 21-8, 21-12, in just 24 minutes, to book a place in the second round of the Super 1000 tourney at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The world number three duo will face Rui Hirokami-Sayaka Hobara after the Japanese pair thumped the Stoeva sisters of Gabriela and Stefani from Bulgaria, 21-10, 21-16, in the next round, tomorrow.

Also through to the second round are another national women’s doubles pair, Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing, who barely raised a sweat against Polish duo Paulina Hankiewicz-Kornelia Marczak, 21-5, 21-6, in 22-minutes.

Sixth seeded Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi await Pei Kee-Mei Xing next after the Japanese pair saw off South Korean pair Jeong Na Eun-Lee Yeon Woo 21-19, 21-14.

In men’s doubles action, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun sent Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King packing following a straight set win 21-17, 21-19 over the fellow teammates.

Another all-Malaysian affair await Wei Chong-Kai Wun, next, as they will play professional pair Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong, who survived a rubber set duel against Taiwanese duo Lee Fang-Chih-Lee Fang-Jen, 21-16, 18-21, 21-14.

Another independent pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi brushed aside the challenge from home pair Ren Xiang Yu-Sun Wen Jun, 21-17, 21-14.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi will take on Thai duo Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh, who came from behind to stun fourth seeds Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark, 18-21, 21-19, 21-18. - Bernama