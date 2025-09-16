Penang FC coach hails FA Cup win as turning point after poor form

PENANG FC’s convincing 3-0 victory against Melaka FC in the FA Cup round of 16 second leg at City Stadium has provided a crucial morale boost following a challenging period in league competition.

The comprehensive win secured a 5-0 aggregate victory and guaranteed progression to the quarter-final stage.

Head coach Wan Rohaimi Wan Ismail acknowledged team morale had suffered after a series of disappointing league results but praised his players’ resilience and determination during the match against Melaka.

He characterised the result as a significant turning point for the squad following their recent struggles.

Wan Rohaimi emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency as the team prepares for their next Super League encounter against Negeri Sembilan FC on October 4.

Melaka FC head coach K. Devan expressed frustration with the outcome, citing injuries to key attacking players as a major contributing factor to their defeat.

Devan explained that his team’s strategy required early scoring opportunities that ultimately failed to materialise during the match.

He acknowledged that Penang’s early goal gave them control of the game and made the situation increasingly difficult for his side to overcome. – Bernama