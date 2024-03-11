PM Anwar joins spectators at 2024 Malaysian MotoGP

PRIME Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today spent some time watching the 2024 Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) race at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), here.

Upon arrival, Anwar was welcomed by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abd Halim and SIC chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Azman Yahya. He was then escorted to the starting grid to observe the start of the race which began at 3 pm.

Anwar then met with local and international media practitioners covering the 2024 Malaysian GP, at the SIC media centre.

He also took the opportunity to visit the Petronas Pavilion and Rakan Muda, located in the SIC mall area.

The MotoGP race saw intense competition for the world title, between defending champion Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team, and his closest rival, Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing. Martin currently tops the 2024 MotoGP world championship standings with 465 points, followed by Bagnaia with 436 points.

Earlier, Red Bull KTM’s Moto2 rider Celestino Vietti claimed his third title of the season, while newly crowned Moto3 world champion David Alonso, of CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar, impressed with a stellar ride to secure his 13th title of the season.