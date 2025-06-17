THE national women’s hockey team faced a tough start at the Women’s Nations Cup 2 in Poland, going down 0-2 to hosts Poland in their first Group A clash earlier today.

Both teams battled fiercely, locked at 0-0 through the first three quarters, but Poland breached the Malaysian Tigress’ goal twice in the fourth quarter, with both strikes coming from Tartaczuk Sandra.

Head coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim said his side had several golden chances to score in the first and second quarters, but Poland’s goalkeeper stood tall to deny Malaysia a breakthrough.

“We’re a bit disappointed with the late lapse that handed Poland their goals. I hope the players can bounce back and give their all in tomorrow’s clash against South Africa,” he said in a video shared by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

The Malaysian Tigress squad are set to face South Africa in their second match tomorrow.

Earlier, South Africa fell 0-2 to Uruguay in another Group A encounter today.

Malaysia are drawn in Group A alongside South Africa, Uruguay, and hosts Poland.