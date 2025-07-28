Porsche takes Formula E team and manufacturer titles

PORSCHE won the team and manufacturer titles as the all-electric Formula E championship wrapped up its season in London on Sunday.

Nissan's Oliver Rowland had already won the drivers' crown with two races to spare. The Briton retired from Sunday's race after a crash.

New Zealand's Nick Cassidy won both races at the ExCel centre on Saturday and Sunday as he said farewell to Jaguar with second place overall in the championship. Sunday's victory was a fifth in six races for Jaguar.

Cassidy beat Mahindra's Nyck de Vries by 13.5 seconds with Sebastien Buemi third for Envision after Jaguar's Mitch Evans finished second on the road but was then handed a five second penalty and dropped to fifth.

The race was the last for Jaguar team principal James Barclay, who is moving to head McLaren's world endurance hypercar team, and also for the McLaren Formula E team - REUTERS