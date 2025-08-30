Portugal honour Diogo Jota by giving his number 21 to Ruben Neves

PORTUGAL have paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Diogo Jota by awarding his national team number 21 jersey to his close friend and former teammate Ruben Neves.

National team coach Roberto Martinez announced the gesture following the Liverpool forward’s tragic death in a car crash last month at the age of twenty eight.

Neves, who currently plays for Saudi side Al-Hilal, was a pallbearer at Jota’s funeral after the fatal accident in northwestern Spain.

Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva died when their Lamborghini left the road and caught fire.

The two players had been teammates during their time together at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Martinez expressed the team’s collective grief and determination to honour Jota’s memory throughout their campaign.

“We know what Diogo meant to each of us and the impact he had on our lives,” Martinez told reporters on Friday.

“We want to honour his memory every day.”

Martinez confirmed that Neves was the ideal choice to inherit the iconic number due to his exceptionally close relationship with Jota.

“He will be with us and will be another force helping us achieve our goals.”

“Diogo’s example is a light for us.”

The coach emphasised that Jota’s absence has become a powerful unifying force within the squad.

“We will carry his spirit in our hearts.”

“Diogo’s absence is a factor of unity, motivation and responsibility, because Diogo wanted to win the World Cup.”

Martinez stated the team is now committed to fighting for that shared dream in his honour.

“I can also announce that the number 21 jersey will go to Ruben Neves, because that way, that number will remain on the field and with all of us.”

“He had a very close relationship with Diogo and is the ideal person to represent him.”

Tributes for Jota have continued worldwide, with his former club Liverpool retiring the number 20 shirt he wore there.

Brighton midfielder James Milner, another former Liverpool teammate, will also wear the number 20 jersey this season in a separate tribute. – Reuters