PSG’s Kvaratskhelia doubtful for Champions League clash with Atalanta

PARIS Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains doubtful for the holders’ midweek Champions League game against Atalanta after training separately from teammates on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Georgian sustained his injury during Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Lens but was not included in the club’s official medical update, leaving his participation possible according to a squad source.

PSG’s sporting advisor Luis Campos had previously expressed optimism about Kvaratskhelia’s availability for Wednesday’s crucial European fixture.

Ballon d’Or favourite Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue continue their treatment after sustaining injuries while playing for France during the recent international break.

Defender Lucas Beraldo remains in treatment for a sprained ankle suffered during the Lens match, further complicating PSG’s selection options.

Striker Lee Kang-in, who also left the pitch against Lens, participated in training without any apparent discomfort, providing some positive news for the French champions. – AFP