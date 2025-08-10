PSG sign French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille for 40 million euros

PARIS Saint-Germain have completed the signing of French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille for a reported fee of 40 million euros.

The 23-year-old has signed a contract with the French champions until 2030.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi welcomed Chevalier, calling him “a great addition to our family”.

Chevalier expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m a kid who is living his dream.”

The young shot-stopper has been part of several France squads but is yet to make his senior international debut.

He impressed last season as Lille reached the Champions League last 16, particularly in standout performances against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

PSG currently boast Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as their first choice, with Russian Matvey Safonov and Spaniard Arnau Tenas providing backup.

Chevalier becomes the second goalkeeper signed by PSG this summer after Italian-Brazilian teenager Renato Marin.

Club sources revealed sporting director Luis Campos assured Chevalier he would be the first-choice goalkeeper.

The new signing could make his debut as early as Wednesday when PSG face Tottenham in the European Super Cup in Udine. – AFP