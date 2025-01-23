PUMA and FAM sign historic four-year partnership

A new era in Malaysian football was officially launched today as PUMA Malaysia and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) inked a landmark four-year partnership at a signing ceremony held at PUMA’s Flagship Store in Sunway Pyramid Mall. This collaboration cements PUMA’s role as the official apparel partner of Harimau Malaya and reinforces both parties’ shared commitment to advancing football in Malaysia.

The ceremony, attended by distinguished figures including Tan Sri Dato’ Hamidin Mohd Amin, President of FAM, Sanjay Roy, Managing Director of PUMA Southeast Asia & Oceania, and Steven Tan, Country Manager of PUMA Malaysia, was followed by an exclusive press conference. Plans to enhance player performance through cutting-edge products, engage communities, and strengthen the sport’s foundation were unveiled, showcasing the significance of this collaboration and its impact on Malaysian football.

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Official Harimau Malaya Home and Away Jerseys, designed in the team’s iconic national colors of yellow and black, which symbolize pride and resilience. Featuring PUMA’s revolutionary ULTRAWEAVE technology, these jerseys are engineered to provide lightweight comfort, flexibility, and durability, enabling players to perform at their peak, whether on local pitches or the global stage.

“This partnership with FAM marks a significant milestone for PUMA as we expand our presence in Malaysian football,” said Sanjay Roy, Managing Director of PUMA Southeast Asia & Oceania. “We are dedicated to equipping Harimau Malaya with innovative products that empower them to achieve their goals while celebrating the sport’s power to unite and inspire.”

Beyond supporting players on the field, the partnership emphasizes bringing the game closer to the people. Through community-driven initiatives, exclusive fan engagement programs, and events celebrating the spirit of Harimau Malaya, PUMA and FAM aim to deepen connections between the team and its supporters. These efforts will elevate the football experience, uniting fans and players alike in their shared passion for the sport.

“This collaboration with PUMA marks a new and exciting chapter for Malaysian football,” said Tan Sri Dato’ Hamidin Mohd Amin, President of FAM. “Their expertise in sportswear innovation and global recognition will not only provide our players with the tools they need to compete at the highest levels but also help foster a deeper connection between the team and our supporters. Together, we aim to create a more vibrant football culture in Malaysia, inspiring both players and fans as we elevate the sport to greater heights.

The limited-edition FAM x PUMA jerseys and merchandises are now available for purchase ranging from RM89 to RM319 at selected PUMA stores nationwide, offering fans an opportunity to showcase their support for Harimau Malaya and the PUMA brand.