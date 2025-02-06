THE country’s rising star in motorsport racing Putera Adam Halim Muazzam made history yesterday by becoming the first Malaysian driver to secure a podium finish in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe 2025 championship at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy.

This success came after the 19-year-old driver and his French teammate, Paul Levet, representing the VSR team, won the second race at the circuit in the PRO category.

Initially, they faced challenges with their Huracan EVO2 car in the first race, forcing them to settle for sixth place despite starting from pole position.

However, their extraordinary comeback was evident in the second race when Putera Adam, starting from eighth on the grid, successfully overtook other drivers to take third place.

VSR team’s strategic driver change at the opportune moment gave them an advantage as Levet’s energetic driving put the Italy-based team in the lead.

Levet overtook the then-leader, Bergman of the Leipert Motorsport team, before maintaining consistent driving and finishing the race in first place with a time of 48 minutes 45.387 seconds (s).

“Alhamdulillah, it was a very challenging week for us as we couldn’t do any free practice beforehand and the car suffered an alternator failure in the first race.

“However, Levet and I managed to overcome the previous day’s disappointment to lift our first trophy in this Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe 2025 championship,“ said Putera Adam in a statement.

Putera Adam and Levet are now in fifth place overall with 26 points in the championship.

They will continue their challenge in round three at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Belgium, from June 26 to 28.