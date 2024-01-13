Qatar heralds in 2023 Asian Cup with spectacular opening ceremony

DOHA: The 2023 Asian Cup, the continent’s most prestigious football competition, has officially begun, as fans filled the iconic 88,000-seat Lusial Stadium here to watch the extravagant opening ceremony tonight.

Graced by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the one-hour ceremony commenced with a spectacular theatrical performance based on the ancient fable, The Lost Chapter of Kelileh & Demneh.

The musical not only celebrated the spirit of camaraderie between the diverse cultures of Asia, but also paid tribute to the continent’s unique animals, some of which no longer walk the earth.

The highlight of the night was arguably when Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos deviated from tradition to allow his Palestine counterpart Musab Battat the honour of taking the players’ oath.

A dazzling fireworks display lit up the night sky above the stadium, intensifying the almost-electric atmosphere and was followed by a performance by Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme.

This is the third time Qatar has hosted the Asian Cup after the 1988 and 2011 editions.

The Group A match between host and defending champions, Qatar against Lebanon immediately after the opening ceremony is the first match of this year’s tournament.-Bernama