KUCHING: National squash ace Rachel Arnold emerged as Malaysia’s sole representative to advance to the final of the 23rd Asian Individual Squash Championships after defeating fellow Malaysian Aifa Azman in the women’s semi-final at the Sarawak Squash Centre, Petra Jaya, here today.

The world No. 19 player overcame Aifa 11-9, 11-2, 8-11, 9-11, 12-10 in a fierce battle that lasted 56 minutes.

This victory sees Rachel carrying the nation’s hopes into the final, just one step away from clinching her maiden Asian title, after another Malaysian representative, Yee Xin Ying, failed to advance to the final in another semifinal.

Yee was defeated by Hong Kong’s Ho Tze Lok, who secured a 11-9, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-6 victory in a match that lasted 45 minutes.

Rachel is scheduled to face Ho in tomorrow’s final to vie for the title of the 23rd edition of the championships.

Following their semi-final losses, Yee and Aifa concluded their campaigns at the tournament by sharing third placing.