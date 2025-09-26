Rafiq Ismail wins Samho Cup in South Korea after father’s passing

NATIONAL bowler Rafiq Ismail delivered a composed performance to defeat Korea’s Lim Seungwon 256-224 at the prestigious Samho Korea Cup International in South Korea.

The victory came at an emotional time for Rafiq who is mourning the loss of his father, the late Ismail Nimat, who passed away yesterday.

The Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress and its General Council extended their deepest condolences to Rafiq and his family over the bereavement.

“May Rafiq and his family find strength and comfort during this difficult time. Al-Fatihah,” MTBC said in a statement.

Rafiq in a statement said he felt as though he was not bowling alone as his late father was with him throughout the game. – Bernama