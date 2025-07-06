BRAZIL winger Raphinha has been voted player of the year of Spain's La Liga after Barcelona won the domestic double.

The 28-year-old, in his third season at Barca having joined from Leeds, notched 18 goals and nine assists.

The hard working right-sided winger is a skilled dribbler and assiduous back-tracker.

Barcelona's teenage striker Lamine Yamal won the under-23 award.

Raphinha was on the verge of leaving the Catalan club in the close season but instead new coach Hansi Flick named him captain and offered him an extension until July 2028.