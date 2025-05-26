Red Devils touch down in KL for ASEAN All-Stars friendly

ENGLISH Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United arrived here today ahead of their post-season friendly match against the ASEAN All-Stars at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil (SNBJ) this Wednesday.

The arrival of the Red Devils, led by their manager Rubén Amorim with a 32-player entourage on their post-season tour, was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic fans who gathered at the hotel where the team is staying since 5 pm.

Among the goalkeepers on the tour are Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

The defenders include Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Jonny Evans, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki, Harry Maguire, Reece Munro and Luke Shaw.

Midfielders in the squad are Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Tyler Fletcher, Sekou Kone, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Moorhouse, Mason Mount, Jim Thwaites and Manuel Ugarte.

Meanwhile, the forwards include Alejandro Garnacho, Amad, Rasmus Hojlund, Shea Lacey, Chido Obi and Joshua Zirkzee.

Manchester United last played in Malaysia in their 2009 pre-season tour. During that tour, they beat Malaysia XI twice — 3-2 and 2-0 — on July 18 and 20 at the SNBJ.

The team landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at about 6.30 pm following their final match of the 2024/2025 EPL season, which ended with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa yesterday.

The 13-time EPL champions will also head to Hong Kong. There, they will face the Hong Kong national team on May 30.

Previously, five national players were announced to join the ASEAN All-Stars squad for the upcoming clash against United. They are Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad (Terengganu FC), Muhammad Adib Abdul Ra’op (Penang FC), Muhammad Haziq Nadzli (Perak FC), Declan Lambert (Kuala Lumpur City FC), and Sergio Aguero (Sri Pahang FC).

All ASEAN All-Stars players will be under the guidance of South Korean coach Kim Sang Sik, who led Vietnam to victory in the 2024 ASEAN Championship.