Rexy disappointed with Wei Chong-Kai Wun for missing out on BWF World Tour finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky is disappointed with men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun for missing out on a place in next month’s Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals.

He said the world number 14 pair had a bright chance of making their debut in the World Tour Finals, but they blew it with inconsistent performances in recent tournaments.

“Truly a shame because the opportunity (to qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals) was there but they (Wei Chong-Kai Wun) did not grab it. They played as if they didn’t want to win... like they had no purpose.

“They did not seize the opportunity, and that’s one of the things we need to work on moving forward,” he told Bernama during the national team’s training session at the ABM in Bukit Kiara here today.

Previously, the pair’s hopes of making their debut in the season-ending tournament were dashed when they lost 21-19, 19-21, 17-21 to Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard in the opening round of the ongoing 2024 China Masters on Tuesday (Nov 19).

Meanwhile, when asked about Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik’s chances of qualifying for the BWF World Tour Finals, Rexy said they are still in the running after moving into the quarter-finals (of the China Masters).

“Aaron-Wooi Yik have a great chance because this is a Super 750 event and it offers a lot of points. Hopefully, they can go further (in the China Masters),” he said.

According to the format, only the top eight players and pairs in the qualifying rankings will compete in the BWF World Tour Finals, with a maximum of two representatives from a country for each category.

The 2024 Olympic gold medallist, however, gets an automatic spot in the Finals even if not in the top eight ranking of the BWF World Tour.

The BWF World Tour Finals will be held in Hangzhou, China from Dec 11-15.