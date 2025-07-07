Rock-solid Scott Vincent ends three-year title drought

SCOTT VINCENT never gave his rivals any opportunity as he cruised to a composed four-shot win in the US$2 million International Series Morocco.

At the par-73 Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course on Sunday, the Zimbabwean put together a masterclass in ball striking with 17 greens in regulation, and his only mistakes were two three-putt bogeys in a round of three-under par 70. That took his four-day tally to 14-under 278, four better than Thailand’s fast-charging Danthai Boonma (66).

American Peter Uihlein (71) again faced closing trouble on the Robert Trent Jones-designed golf course and dropped to a tie for third place after three birdies on the front nine had brought him to within a shot of leader Vincent. New Zealand’s Denzel Ieremia (69) and Australian Maverick Antcliff (72) joined him on nine-under par.

Austen Truslow, the 6-feet-5-inch-tall American who had several top-fives playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, finished with three birdies in a row to take solo sixth place, his best finish on the Asian Tour.

It was Vincent’s second win on the Asian Tour, both in International Series events, and comes exactly three years and one month after his last victory in the 2022 International Series England. It takes him to the top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit and to No.2 in the International Series Rankings behind Australian Lucas Herbert.

On Sunday, Vincent started with a three-putt bogey, but that never threw him out of gear. What was more important was that when leading by one shot over Boonma after 14 holes, the 33-year-old closed with three birdies in his last four holes, including a 20-footer on the 18th for a grandstand finish.

After losing his card on LIV Golf last year, Vincent is enjoying a brilliant run of form in 2025 with his childhood friend Kyle Basson on his bag. This is his eighth top-12 finish this season in 11 worldwide starts.

“It’s hard to put in words, but what an amazing week, what an amazing day. This is incredible, so amazing to be here and so thankful,” said Vincent.

“It was a challenge, for sure (to stay patient as he kept missing birdie putts before the 15th hole), because I didn’t know where I was standing, and it just felt like I was missing all those opportunities.

“But what can you do? You just have to get on to the next hole and try and do your best from there. And then I look up on the last and it’s a three-shot lead. And I was like, ‘wow, it all paid off!”

Vincent also becomes the sixth multiple International Series winner after Uihlein, Mexico’s Carlo Ortiz, New Zealand’s Ben Campbell, American Andy Ogletree and Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut.

Vincent said the key to doing well on a tree-lined course like Royal Dar Es Salam was to accept that mistakes will be made.

“You can’t really try to avoid bogeys – they happen. But I had a clear game plan and just focused on executing it. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t, but it’s about hitting the best shot in front of you each time,” added Vincent.

“This week, the strategy, the way I played, and even some bounces just went my way. It’s special. This kind of week only happens occasionally. And to do it alongside my close friend and caddie, Kyle, makes it really cool.”

Boonma finished nearly two hours before the final group came in, and his magnificent round of 66 set the marker in the clubhouse. That included an eagle attempt from 12 feet on the drivable par-4 17th hole, where he smashed a brilliant drive to leave himself a 12-foot putt.

“I had no thoughts in my mind. I mean, I just played shot-by-shot. I hit it really good. I hit it on the fairway and then hit it on the green, and then just made a putt. I started with a birdie on the second hole, the par-three, which is a bit hard, and it was just momentum after that,” said the Thai.

Uihlein was left to rue his performance over the closing holes the last three rounds since Friday, after making four straight birdies from the 15th hole onwards in Thursday’s opening round.

“It felt okay, but those last five holes the whole week kind of kicked my teeth in. I mean, I made 20 birdies this week and only shot nine-under. So, all in all, pretty solid but we just got to clean up some of the sloppy bogeys,” Uihlein said.

The next International Series tournament on the Asian Tour is the Indonesian Masters at Royal Jakarta Golf Club from 2-5 October.

Scores after round 4 of the International Series Morocco being played at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), a par-73, 7,630-yard course (am - denotes amateur):

278 - Scott Vincent (ZIM) 71-66-71-70.

282 - Danthai Boonma (THA) 70-72-74-66.

283 - Denzel Ieremia (NZL) 71-73-70-69, Peter Uihlein (USA) 68-72-72-71, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 69-70-72-72.

284 - Austen Truslow (USA) 71-71-69-73.

285 - Settee Prakongvech (THA) 72-70-67-76.

286 - John Lyras (AUS) 70-71-73-72, Jack Buchanan (AUS) 71-72-68-75.

287 - Taichi Kho (HKG) 73-72-72-70, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 70-72-74-71, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 70-73-72-72, Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 75-71-69-72.

288 - Ekpharit Wu (THA) 71-70-75-72, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 72-73-73-70, Manav Shah (USA) 70-75-74-69, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 72-73-71-72, M.J. Maguire (USA) 71-71-73-73, Miguel Carballo (ARG) 73-69-72-74, John Catlin (USA) 68-76-70-74, Bobby Bai (CHN) 70-73-67-78.

289 - Chen Guxin (CHN) 74-73-70-72, Ian Snyman (RSA) 71-71-74-73, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 73-74-70-72, Travis Smyth (AUS) 72-71-73-73, Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 71-73-72-73, Julien Sale (FRA) 75-71-72-71, Ben Campbell (NZL) 73-68-77-71, Yosuke Asaji (JPN) 73-71-72-73, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 71-73-71-74, Sean Ramos (PHI) 71-73-70-75, Liu Yanwei (CHN) 71-70-71-77.

290 - Andy Ogletree (USA) 73-74-69-74, Yuta Sugiura (JPN) 72-73-71-74, Ryan Peake (AUS) 73-73-68-76, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 72-69-72-77, Kazuki Higa (JPN) 75-67-71-77.

291 - Micah Shin (USA) 70-73-77-71, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 73-67-71-80.

292 - Dominic Foos (GER) 76-71-69-76, Takumi Murakami (JPN) 74-69-73-76, Charles Porter (USA) 73-72-74-73, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 71-71-77-73, Justin Quiban (PHI) 76-68-71-77, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 71-76-74-71.

293 - Jakkanat Inmee (THA) 70-73-76-74, Wang Wei-hsuan (TPE) 74-73-72-74, Julien Quesne (FRA) 73-71-71-78, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 71-74-75-73, Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND) 74-73-75-71.

294 - Guntaek Koh (KOR) 73-73-73-75, Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 71-73-76-74, James Piot (USA) 71-76-73-74.

295 - Jonathan Wijono (INA) 75-71-73-76, Newport Laparojkit (THA) 76-71-72-76.

296 - Gregory Foo (SIN) 72-72-73-79, Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN) 75-70-73-78, Mito Pereira (CHI) 74-70-72-80, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 76-70-73-77, Joel Stalter (FRA) 72-74-74-76, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 71-74-76-75, Kelvin Si (MAC) 71-75-75-75, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 74-72-78-72.

297 - Brett Rankin (AUS) 71-74-74-78, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 75-72-75-75, Jonathan Broomhead (RSA) 71-74-79-73.

298 - Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 72-71-77-78, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 77-68-77-76, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 69-78-77-74.

299 - Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 75-72-73-79.

301 - Berry Henson (USA) 71-74-78-78.

302 - Carlos Bustos (CHI) 76-70-77-79.