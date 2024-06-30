Sabah set 40-gold target for Sarawak SUKMA

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah are targeting 40 gold medals in the 21st edition of the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) to be held in Sarawak from Aug 17-24.

Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin said the target is achievable based on the current performance of their athletes.

“We have been preparing since last year and now over 1,000 athletes are undergoing training. However, only about 700 of them will compete at the Games,” he told reporters after officiating the launching of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and Sabah KBS Unity Sports closing ceremony here today.

Swimming and taekwondo are among the sports targeted to deliver the goods and help Sabah achieve the target.

Sabah finished sixth at the 2022 SUKMA in Johor with a medal haul of 30 golds, 29 silvers and 39 bronzes.

The 21st SUKMA in Sarawak will have 37 sports, comprising 488 events and involving 12,619 athletes and officials.