PETALING JAYA: National squash player Yee Xin Ying has clinched the US$15,000 (RM64,500) Open De Lagord title in France on Saturday (October 19), overcoming world number 60 Nadine Garas.

The Sabahan has pulled off “three upset wins” 11-8, 11-9, 11-2 in 24 minutes, as quoted from the New Straits Times, securing her second PSA Tour victory.

“I’m thrilled to have won my second title this year after the Ace Challenger Cup in July.

“It wasn’t easy going up against higher-ranked players.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to see what’s next.,“ Xin Ying was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

The world number 107 has also overcome world number 50 Torrie Malik from England and compatriot Sehveetrraa Kumar (world number 85) in the semi-finals of the Open De Lagord.

In August, the 20-year-old reportedly bagged the women’s singles gold in this year’s Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in August, also going up against national teammate Sehvetraa, describing the match as “very tough”, as quoted.

Last year, Xin Ying won the silver at the Squash World Cup in India, not backing down against first seed Egypt in the finals, also taking down India’s strongest players in the semi-finals.