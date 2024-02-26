Safawi banking on a trophy with turtles this season

KUALA NERUS: Homegrown Terengganu FC (TFC) player Safawi Rasid (pix), who is on a season-long loan from Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), determined to present a trophy to the Turtles squad this season.

The player born in Dungun said he has long cherished this wish, notably when he played with the Terengganu team, T-Team under coach Tomislav Steinbruckner in 2015.

Safawi hopes his return to Terengganu this season will help the Turtles lift at least one trophy after several times being stopped in their tracks at the semi-final stage of the FA Cup and Malaysia Cup.

“My wish, which had not been realised (with T-Team), if possible, is to try to win at least one trophy for Terengganu.

“Besides that, I also want to help Terengganu emerge as one of the best teams in the Malaysian League this season,” he said when met at a training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex yesterday.

Besides Safawi, JDT also loaned Kedah-born winger Akhyar Rashid to TFC. -Bernama