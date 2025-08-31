Sarjit Singh targets injury-free Super Four run in Asia Cup 2025

NATIONAL men’s hockey head coach Sarjit Singh hopes his players can complete the Super Four round of the Asia Cup 2025 in Bihar without injuries.

The Speedy Tigers secured an early qualification for the next round after achieving their second Group B victory yesterday despite having one remaining match against Taiwan scheduled for tomorrow.

Sarjit acknowledged that competition in the Super Four stage would be significantly tougher with four matches scheduled within five days.

He expressed his hope for the team to remain free from any injuries during this demanding phase.

The national men’s hockey team began their Group B campaign impressively by coming from behind to defeat Bangladesh 4-1.

They continued their strong performance with another 4-1 victory over South Korea in their second match at the Bihar University of Sport Hockey Stadium.

Only the top two teams from each group advance to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

The top two teams from the Super Four will compete in the final scheduled for September 7. – Bernama