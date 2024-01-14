Se Young sets history for Korea with elusive Malaysia Open title

KUALA LUMPUR: Women’s world number one, An Se Young created history as the first-ever South Korean to win a singles event title at the Malaysia Open badminton championship since the tournament’s inception in 1937, today.

The 21-year-old reigning world champion achieved the honour after coming back from a set down to beat four-time champion, Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 10-21, 21-10, 21-18 in the final at a full-packed Axiata Arena here.

Besides getting her redemption for last year’s heartbreaking loss to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the final, Se Young also had her sweet revenge against Tzu Ying for the lost in the semi-finals of last month’s World Tour Finals.

As the champion, Se Young walked away with a medal, trophy and US$91,000 (about RM422,877) as prize money, while Tzu Ying received US$44,200 (about RM205,397) on top of a medal and trophy.

Speaking to reporters after the victory, Se Young, who was delighted with the historic win for South Korea, said she will continue to focus on her recovery from her knee injury suffered in October to be fully for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It is a good start for the year towards the Olympic Games. The injury is still bothering me since only 70 percent recovered, so I will focus to get back fully fit, and will decide on the next tournaments after discussing with coaches.

“I am very grateful and thankful to be considered as favourite to win the Olympics, but in such a big tournament very difficult to put expectations. Just want to focus on myself first,” said the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Female Player of the Year who clinched an impressive 11 titles in 2023.

South Korean shuttlers had won Malaysia Open titles in the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles event, but the men’s and women’s singles title remained elusive until Se Young managed to break the duck.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Tzu Ying was slightly disappointed for not being able to bag her fifth Malaysia Open title before retiring at the end of this year.

“I always enjoying playing in Malaysia, because love the support from the fans here. Even earlier they was cheering for me to fight till the last point when I was behind. This might be my last tournament in Malaysia.

“Se Young is definitely the player to beat not only in Olympics but in all tournaments. My main concern now is to stay healthy and fit to face the Olympics, because a lot of players injured towards end of last year,” said the 29-year-old Tzu Ying, who won the Malaysia Open crown in 2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Tzu Ying advance to the finals after ending a four-match losing streak to Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China with 17-21, 21-15, 21-18 win, while Se Young beat China’s world number 17 Zhang Yi Man 21-17, 21-11 in the other semi-final. - Bernama