Selangor at 50% readiness for SUKMA 2026 games prep

SELANGOR has completed 50 percent of its preparations for hosting the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), focusing on upgrading sports facilities across the state.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi confirmed the progress, with a target completion date set for March 2026.

Key venues undergoing refurbishment include the Darul Ehsan Aquatic Centre in Shah Alam, Subang Shooting Range, and Pandamaran Hockey Stadium in Klang.

The total estimated cost for hosting SUKMA 2026 is RM200 million.

Mohd Najwan emphasised the urgency of completing repairs to ensure all facilities meet safety and operational standards.

“Efforts are being doubled to speed up the process so contingents have top-tier venues for the games,“ he said during an event at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque.

Earlier, he distributed ‘muassasah’ incentives to 127 Haj applicants and RM60,000 in community funds to NGOs and resident associations in Kota Anggerik. - Bernama