Selangor FC beats Terengganu 5-2, KL City leads Super League table

SELANGOR FC returned to winning ways after capitalising on home advantage to defeat Terengganu FC 5-2 in a Super League match at the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium on Wednesday (August 27) night.

The Red Giants squad managed to ‘kill’ the game early, leading 4-0 at halftime, with Brazilian import striker Chrigor Moraes scoring a hat-trick in the 17th minute, 36th minute, and well into added time of the first half.

Alvin Fortes had made his contribution to the onslaught for Katsuhito Kinoshi’s squad in the first half with a goal in the 25th minute.

The visiting team, who were undefeated after their first three matches, fought back in the second half, scoring two goals through a penalty by Gabriel Silva in the 69th minute and a goal by Junior Ngong Sam in the 82nd minute.

However, towards the end of the match, Selangor scored their fifth goal through substitute striker Muhammad Aliff Izwan Yuslan, securing three points and climbing to fourth place in the league with six points, one point behind Terengganu in third.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC climbed to the top of the league after extending their unbeaten record with a 3-1 victory over PDRM at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Winger Muhammad Safawi Rasid scored the only goal in the first half, putting the City Boys ahead in the 25th minute.

The home team, coached by Risto Vidakovic, added two more goals in the second half through striker Paulo Josue in the 53rd minute and a penalty converted by Nicolao Dumitru in the 77th minute before PDRM scored a consolation goal through Kyaw Min Oo’s finish in the 90th minute.

KL City now has 10 points after four matches, while defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are in second place with nine points after having played three matches. – Bernama