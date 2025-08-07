Selangor FC coach Kinoshi backs new signings for Charity Shield clash vs JDT

SELANGOR FC head coach Katsuhito Kinoshi believes his team’s new signings could be decisive in their Charity Shield clash against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

The match will take place at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tomorrow night.

Kinoshi acknowledged JDT’s strong home record but remains optimistic about Selangor’s chances.

He stated that while the new players lack M-League experience, their overall experience should help them adapt quickly.

“We have a lot of respect for JDT, they have dominated Malaysian football and they have many international experiences as well but we believe in our squad,” Kinoshi said.

He added that the team has spent six to seven weeks integrating the new signings.

Among the new arrivals are Zach Clough, Moses Raj, Willian Lira, Omid Musawi, Chrigor Moraes, and Picha Autra.

Kinoshi urged his players to stay composed and enjoy the match.

“Just focus and enjoy the match and by that, I don’t mean taking it lightly,” he explained.

JDT have won the Charity Shield nine times, including seven straight from 2018 to 2024.

The upcoming match is a long-awaited rematch after last season’s fixture was cancelled.

Selangor withdrew following criminal incidents, including an acid attack on winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim.

JDT were awarded a 3-0 walkover victory as a result. - Bernama