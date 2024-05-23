PETALING JAYA: In another unsettling incident surrounding football club Selangor FC, defender Khuzaimi Piee remains shaken following a burglary at his home on Wednesday (yesterday).

The latest incident follows the recent acid attack on teammate Faisal Halim and threats made towards club officials.

According to New Straits Times, Khuzaimi’s primary concern is the stolen passport which contains his family’s village address.

“My biggest fear is for my family’s safety,“ he was quoted as saying.

Fortunately, Khuzaimi was away training at Selangor FC’s training centre when the break-in occurred.

ALSO READ: Selangor FC’s Khuzaimi loses motorcycle to burglars

It is learnt that his wife and child were also out of town, residing in Melaka during the time of the incident.

The burglary saw Khuzaimi lost his Yamaha motorcycle, branded sling bags, and passport.

The loss of the motorcycle has hit Khuzaimi hard as it held a sentimental value for him.

Purchased in 2018, it marked the beginning of his professional football career.

“Everything else can be replaced.

“But that motorcycle holds so many special memories for me.

“What’s done is done, and I trust the police to handle the investigation,“ he added.