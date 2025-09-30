Selangor road closures for Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 from Thursday

SHAH ALAM: Several major roads across eight districts in Selangor will undergo closures and traffic diversions starting this Thursday for Stages 5, 6 and 8 of Le Tour de Langkawi 2025.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar identified the affected districts as Hulu Selangor, Ampang Jaya, Kajang, Shah Alam, North Klang, South Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

He stated that the road closures and traffic diversions would be implemented according to the race schedule and the specific route being used by participants.

Shazeli confirmed the first closure would occur for Stage 5 in Hulu Selangor on the Jalan Gap to Bukit Fraser and Fraser’s Hill route beginning at 1.49 pm this Thursday.

Stage 6 will commence the following day with a 9 am rollout from Dataran Kemendeakaan Shah Alam through Persiaran Sultan, Sri Andalas, Sijangkang, Telok Panglima Garang, Jenjarom, Sungai Manggis and Telok Datok.

The cyclists will then proceed to Banting, Kanchong Darat, Morib, Kampung Batu Laut, Tanjung Sepat, Sungai Pelek and Pekan Sepang before finishing in Port Dickson.

Stage 8 on Sunday will cover the route from Beranang to Semenyih, Jalan Sungai Lalang, Sungai Tekala, Jalan Hulu Langat and Jalan Ampang up to KLCC.

Road closures for this stage in Kajang and Ampang Jaya will begin at 2.55 pm.

A total of 392 police officers and personnel alongside 235 Team Sahabat members including local authorities will be deployed along the route.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the affected routes during closure times and plan their journeys accordingly to minimise inconvenience.

Le Tour de Langkawi 2025 will traverse all 12 Peninsular Malaysian states across eight stages covering 1,243.5 kilometres.

The race began on Langkawi Island and will conclude in front of KLCC in Kuala Lumpur on October 5. – Bernama