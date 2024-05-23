Sepaktakraw World Cup: Double celebration as Malaysia beat Thailand 2-0 to win regu title

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia ended Thailand’s reign as the world sepaktakraw powerhouses by winning the Premier Division regu title in the Sepaktakraw World Cup after a 2-0 win at the Titiwangsa Stadium here tonight. The National trio comprising Farhan Adam (feeder), Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi (server) and Mohamad Azlan Alias (killer) proved that Malaysia is a force to be reckoned with in world sepaktakraw by defeating their arch-rival and defending champion 15-8 and 15-12 in straight sets. The win helped avenge the disappointment of losing to Thailand in the final of the previous World Cup hosted by South Korea.

In the first set, Malaysia started off in emphatic fashion, winning a number of quick points, courtesy of some superb serving from Mohammad Syahir. Thailand headed by Poramet Siriswat (feeder), Sittipong Khamchan (server) and Varayut Jantarasena (killer) looked lost and stunned after Malaysia took a 11-5 lead and quickly brought in seasoned server (tekong) Siriwat Sakha to try and earn points from serves but failed as Malaysia continued to dominate. Thailand, needing to win the second set, used various tactical approaches to force the match into a deciding set but the entry of Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam to strengthen the service department, proved to be a lethal move as he was able to score some quick points from his killer serves.