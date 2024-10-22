BAM confirm Rosman’s return as women’s doubles head coach

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have confirmed the appointment of Rosman Razak as the national women’s doubles head coach after widespread media speculation.

BAM coaching director Rexy Mainaky said the doubles specialist, who has a wealth of experience, will resume his duties at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara on Nov 5.

“We welcome Rosman back into the coaching team. His years of experience with the national team is invaluable, and we believe that his leadership will be instrumental in driving the women’s doubles squad to new heights,” he said in a statement today.

Rosman, who has nearly two decades of experience coaching the national doubles team, will be working closely with Rexy, senior team coach Ching Kai Feng and junior team coach Amelia Anscelly.

Their goal is to strengthen and further develop the women’s doubles team.

Meanwhile, Rosman said he can’t wait to get started again with the national setup.

“I am honoured to be back at BAM and excited to take on this challenge. The women’s doubles department has immense potential and I am looking forward to building on the progress made over the years,” he said in the same statement.

Rosman, whose contract with BAM was not renewed in 2020, then moved to coach in the Philippines and is currently coaching national men’s doubles independent pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi.

