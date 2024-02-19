Shuttlers mentality a little shaken with tactical changes in 2024 BATC final action - Rexy

SHAH ALAM: Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky admitted that the national players’ mentality was shaken a little, after having to deal with a new tactical change in the 2024 Asian Team Badminton Championship (BATC) final against China, yesterday.

The situation occurred as the two main singles stalwarts, Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong, were rested due to not being in full fitness, with the former experiencing breathing difficulties due to sinusitis, while Tze Yong was down with a back injury.

“From what we see (players were ‘shaken’ when looking at the list of players to be fielded). An example is in football, where there is Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, and suddenly they are not there, there must be an effect and (thinking) who should score.

“The journey (to the finals) is definitely under pressure, because you can’t miss a single match (to tie the game) regardless of whether it’s in the singles or doubles sector, so that you don’t reach the rubber set. If we have reached (the rubber set) we can say everything is possible,” he told reporters, at the Setia City Convention Centre yesterday.

He even considered the matter an advantage, and boosted the spirit of Chinese shuttles, to display a ‘fierce’ style of play to dominate the match on the court.

He also commended the national team, especially the singles player, Leong Jun Hao, the world No. 38, who shouldered the responsibility of being the first singles, when he fought desperately until the last point, even though he eventually lost to Weng Hong Yan.

“I can see that Jun Hao can take that (big) responsibility. We can’t say he’s not good because he tried his best. No one wants to lose playing at home, and wants to be champion. We have tried to deliver the best (but we have to admit) China is better,” he said.

The national men’s squad’s hopes to defend the BATC 2024 title fell short, when they lost 0-3 to China in the final action here yesterday.

In that match, Malaysia, utilising Jun Hao as the first singles, saw him lose to Weng Hong Yang, 19-21 and 17-21.

The efforts of the 2022 world champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, the main doubles pair, to bring hope to the national badminton team were also in vain, as they were defeated 16-21 by Xie Hao Nan-Zheng Wei Han in the first set, before bouncing back to win the second set 21-16.

Malaysia’s second singles player, Eogene Ewe (the world No. 298) continued the disappointing performance as the world No. 298 was easily defeated in straight sets of 10-21 and 14-21 by Lei Lan Xi.

In the meantime, the 55-year-old Rexy also admitted that the coaching staff has plenty of homework to do, to form a strong team to face the 2024 Thomas Cup in Chengdu, China, this April.

“We often say that the Malaysian team is strong, but how can we make the team solid? Whoever is a player, must be solid. Because, if we don’t commit to being solid as a team, we only look strong, but end up as just an empty can.

He also said that it is still too early for him to release the list of selected players in the tournament, when there are still several tournaments to go to evaluate the performance of these shuttles, including the 2024 Badminton Asia Championship (BAC) in China. - Bernama