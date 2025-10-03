Singapore Grand Prix declared heat hazard by FIA due to humidity

FORMULA 1’S governing body has officially designated this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as a “heat hazard” race for the first time in the sport’s history.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile made this classification due to forecasts predicting 31 degrees Celsius temperatures combined with oppressive humidity levels.

This ruling triggers a new regulation requiring teams to equip their cars with special driver-cooling vests for the event.

Drivers retain the option to wear these cooling systems during the race according to their personal preference.

The regulation ensures that competitors who choose not to use the vests cannot gain any performance advantage from having a lighter car.

This marks the inaugural implementation of the FIA’s heat-hazard provision introduced after multiple drivers required medical treatment during last year’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Several drivers experienced severe physical distress during that race in extreme heat conditions.

Esteban Ocon actually vomited inside his helmet while competing in the challenging Qatar event.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant was ultimately forced to retire from that race after succumbing to the punishing conditions.

Mercedes driver George Russell welcomed the new cooling vest concept after testing it earlier this year.

Russell explained that cockpit temperatures can reach nearly 60 degrees Celsius during races in high humidity conditions.

He described the experience as being inside a sauna while driving at racing speeds.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz supported the FIA’s decision by calling the ruling completely fair.

Sainz clarified that heat alone or humidity alone remains manageable for professional drivers.

He noted that the combination of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius temperatures with high humidity creates Singapore’s uniquely challenging conditions.

The Singapore Grand Prix has maintained its reputation as the most physically demanding race on the Formula 1 calendar.

This event typically runs close to the sport’s two-hour time limit under particularly difficult circumstances.

Drivers face a bumpy street circuit layout under floodlights in consistently stifling tropical conditions.

The cooling system technology consists of fireproof vests fitted with special tubing networks.

Chilled liquid circulates through these tubes to help regulate drivers’ body temperatures during the race.

Cockpit temperatures frequently exceed 40 degrees Celsius even without considering drivers’ additional protective gear.

Competitors must wear multiple fireproof layers beneath their helmets and racing gloves.

The FIA mandates that these cooling systems must function reliably throughout an entire race distance.

Teams acknowledge that current system reliability varies significantly between different designs.

Some cooling vests reportedly fail after only 20 minutes of operation during testing.

When these systems fail, the warming liquid can actually make drivers hotter than without any cooling technology.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso confirmed the system’s effectiveness while noting some drawbacks.

Alonso mentioned that the cooling vest adds thickness that reduces overall comfort while driving.

He described the technology as a necessary trade-off between comfort and temperature regulation. – Bernama, Xinhua