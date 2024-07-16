Singapore national 3X3 league (NXL) held at CQ@Clarke Quay last weekend

The Singapore National 3X3 League (NXL) continued its national tour across Singapore, with its latest leg held at the fountain area in CQ@Clarke Quay last weekend. This event was the first time a basketball competition was held at the fountain area in CQ@Clarke Quay. Thailand’s CT Tigers continued its impressive run in the women’s division, defending their status by winning their second consecutive NXL competition. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur team defeated Singapore’s NTSC1 team in an exhilarating fashion courtesy of a last-second fadeaway shot by Run Sam Yap.

The competition occurred over the weekend of July 13 and 14, with teams from all over the world competing in the Elite Men’s and Elite Women’s. In the Elite Women’s final, the CT Tigers team bested Malaysia’s U23 team 21-11. In the Elite Men’s final, the scores were tied at 16-16 before the last-second shot won the competition for Kuala Lumpur with a final score of 18-16.

Full results can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/p/C9aKL5thwXn/

Leading sports equipment company Anta has also partnered with NXL to develop Singapore’s 3X3 scene and will be a sponsor for the rest of the NXL 2024 season. Winners received up to S$1,000 cash, up to $400 cash vouchers from ANTA and product vouchers from esteemed sponsors.

3x3 basketball (pronounced three-ex-three) is a variation of basketball played three-a-side, with one backboard and in a half-court setup. 3x3 is the largest urban team sport in the world.