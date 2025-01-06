KUALA LUMPUR: Red-hot Malaysian men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik have blazed their way into the Singapore Open 2025 final, where they will face Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea, tomorrow.

The world No. 3 pair have been in great form this season, having captured the Thailand Open title on May 18 and finishing as runners-up at the Malaysia Masters last week.

However, Aaron-Wooi Yik will need to be cautious, as they lost to the Korean pair in their previous encounter at the India Open 2025 in January.

Won Ho-Seung Jae cruised to the final after defeating Danish pair, Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, 21-17 and 21-16.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, the third seeds, showcased their class and composure by ousting India’s duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, 19-21, 21-10, 21-18 in 64 minutes.

It was a dominant display from the Malaysians to mark their 10th victory after 13 head-to-head encounters against the Indian pair and Wooi Yik described the semi-final clash against the Indian duo as a high-quality match.

“I think every point was very important for us. Even when we were leading by one or two points, we couldn’t relax, we had to stay focused because they had many strategies and every shot was critical,” he said in a BWF audio recording shared with the media.

When asked about the title showdown tomorrow, Aaron said: “The focus is on giving our all, one step at a time: The most important thing now is to rest well and recover properly for the match. We know it’s going to be a tough one.”