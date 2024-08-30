Six matches for Vicente to prove his worth in handling Harimau Malaya

PETALING JAYA: The new handler of the national football team Pau Marti Vicente has been given until December to prove his ability as a head coach.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said during that period a total of six international friendly matches had been arranged for the Harimau Malaya squad.

Hamidin said the six games are for Vicente and the team to prepare for the 2024 ASEAN Championship, previously known as the ASEAN Football Federation Cup (AFF) starting in December, besides the 2027 Asian Cup Qualification campaign in March next year.

“This phase of six matches is important for Pau (Vicente) to show his capability and resume the continuation of Harimau Malaya to get ranking points. What is important is that we have to keep on performing and gain ranking points.

“I hope that with everything that is available including the same line of technical staff (except for the absence of Kim Pan Gon) we can form a better team than before,“ he said at a press conference at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya here, yesterday.

The six international friendlies include the two Merdeka 2024 Pestabola matches which start next month, followed by two more matches in October and November respectively.

Meanwhile, Hamidin said in giving Vicente the space to lead the national team, FAM did not close the door to any other coaches who are interested in guiding Malaysia.

Without fully revealing everthing, he said former Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo is one of the big names on the FAM list to fill the vacancy left by former head coach Kim Pan Gon who resigned suddenly last month.

“But in the process (of the opportunity) I am looking at (other coaches), actually many head coaches contacted me after Pan Gon’s departure, many big names, Park Hang-seo being one of them,“ said Hamidin.

At the same time, he said that one of the main criteria seen in the search for a new head coach was in terms of the ability to understand the quality and potential of local players and to ‘read’ the opponent’s ability, especially ahead of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

“So this person (coach) must understand the individual aspects of our players and understand our opponents especially for next year’s qualification round. A coach must have this knowledge. I will shortlist and make an evaluation while waiting for Vicente’s performance,“ he said.

The Pestabola Merdeka 2024 semi-final action between Malaysia and the Philippines at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil next Wednesday will be Vicente’s first assignment after his appointment following the resignation of Pan Gon, last month.

Vicente was previously Pan Gon’s assistant since 2022.