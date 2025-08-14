Slamfest 2025 to showcase Malaysian wrestlers for WWE scouts

MALAYSIA’S premier wrestling event, Slamfest 2025, is set to elevate local talents onto the global stage.

The event will take place on Aug 30 at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara, with WWE Independent Development scouts in attendance.

APAC Wrestling founder Shaukat revealed that over 10 Malaysian wrestlers will be assessed for potential WWE opportunities.

“This is our chance to prove Malaysian talents are world-class,” Shaukat said at a press conference in Puchong.

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal, now Raj Dhesi, will headline the event alongside wrestlers from WWE ID.

Eight matches are scheduled, featuring athletes from Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, and Australia.

A marquee bout will see Shaukat face Raj Dhesi in a high-stakes showdown.

Malaysia’s ‘Dreamkiller’ Azroy will defend his APAC Wrestling title against WWE ID champion Cappucino Jones.

The women’s championship will be contested between Nor ‘Phoenix’ Diana and WWE ID’s Kylie Rae.

Shaukat admitted feeling pressure ahead of his match but aims to deliver a memorable performance.

Tickets for Slamfest 2025 range from RM130 to RM560 and are available on Ticket2U.

The event will also be streamed live on CloudJoi and Shaukat’s TikTok for RM35.

APAC Wrestling is Southeast Asia’s leading wrestling promotion with an official WWE ID partnership.

WWE ID provides training and exposure for wrestlers aspiring to join WWE. - Bernama