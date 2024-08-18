Smooth organisation of SUKMA 2024 proves Sarawak ready to co-host Sea Games - Hannah

KUCHING: The smooth organisation of the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA 2024), including its successful opening ceremony last night, is testimony to Sarawak’s readiness to host larger international sporting events, such as the SEA Games.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said Sarawak has vast potential to become a key sports hub.

“I’m optimistic that with continued investment in sports facilities and athlete development, Sarawak will become a prominent sports venue for Malaysia,” she said after visiting the Sarawak Squash Centre, which is hosting squash events for the games.

On Malaysia’s SEA Games 2027 bid, Hannah said the Youth and Sports Ministry is awaiting feedback from other relevant ministries.

“We’re currently waiting for responses from the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Economy. Once we have their feedback, we will present the proposal to the Cabinet for a final decision.

“At present, three states have offered to assist with hosting: Sarawak, Sabah and Penang. Sarawak has proposed to cover 50 per cent of the hosting costs,” she added.

SUKMA 2024 features 37 sports and 488 events, including 236 men’s events, 217 women’s events, and 35 mixed-gender events, spread across nine divisions: Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

Since its inception in 1986, SUKMA has been hosted twice in Sarawak, in 1990 and 2016.

