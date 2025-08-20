Implement inclusive, accountable 13MP

G25 MALAYSIA welcomes the release of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) (2026–2030), which outlines a clear medium-term vision for Malaysia’s transition to a developed, high-income nation by the end of this decade.

With GDP continuing to grow and per capita income rising steadily, Malaysia is well positioned to make this leap.

However, to achieve the desired objectives, the plan must include the necessary institutional and human rights reforms to meet the rising expectations among the new generation of Malaysians.

Moreover, the strength of any plan lies not just in its vision but in the consistency of its implementation.

Without clear political will – particularly to eradicate systemic corruption – and sustained coordination, there is a real risk of a disconnect between policy intent and outcomes on the ground.

Malaysia’s ambition to become a high-income, innovation-driven economy must be underpinned by policies that develop and retain talent while preventing the deepening of socioeconomic inequalities.

In this context, G25 is concerned by the growing commercialisation of public services in the name of “financial sustainability”, such as increasing direct intakes into public universities and the privatisation of public healthcare through initiatives like Rakan KKM.

This risks creating new socioeconomic divides, not based on race or religion, but between those who can afford access and those who cannot.

This could mean that deserving Malaysians will miss out on university places while wealthier foreign applicants gain entry or that poorer patients in public hospitals wait longer while fee-paying patients are prioritised.

In this regard, we are violating the equality provisions as enshrined in Article 8 (equality before the law) and Article 12 (equality in the administration of education) of the Federal Constitution.

The government must not lose sight of regional disparities in development, especially in the east coast and East Malaysia.

As we move towards high-income status, inclusive growth must mean shared prosperity across all states, not just in the urban and industrial heartlands.

The 13MP must be accompanied by meaningful reforms in federal-state relations, as mandated by the spirit of federalism, to ensure that resource allocation, infrastructure investment and fiscal transfers reflect not only population size or political alignment but also developmental needs and long-term equity.

Economic advancement must be accompanied by greater freedom of expression, good governance and respect for constitutional rights; otherwise, resentment may grow and be exploited by extremists.

G25 believes that civil society has an essential role in shaping national discourse on language, race, religion and human rights.

The government should embrace and encourage open dialogues, even when views are critical, so long as they are conducted in a civil manner and do not incite hatred or violence.

Public trust in the government is strengthened when dissent is not feared but welcomed and when democratic institutions demonstrate their independence and integrity.

We further urge the government to maintain its commitment to constitutional democracy, good governance and the Rule of Law, with Parliament as the supreme law-making body and an independent judiciary.

The Federal Constitution clearly defines Malaysia as a secular democracy with Islam as the religion of the Federation, whilst other religions may be practised in peace and harmony.

No state governments should enact laws that contradict these foundational principles. Any such actions must be subject to Parliamentary oversight and judicial review to ensure national unity and legal consistency.

In reaffirming the supremacy of the Federal Constitution, Malaysia must ensure that no state unilaterally undermines our democratic fabric or causes confusion over the country’s future direction.

By demonstrating maturity, tolerance and a commitment to reform, Malaysia can gain greater international confidence, whether from investors, tourists or global institutions.

Aligning our economic trajectory with shared democratic values will elevate our standing on the world stage.

G25 remains hopeful that with growing political maturity and principled leadership, the 13MP will not only achieve its growth and sectoral targets but will also bring about a more just, inclusive and democratic Malaysia.

G25 Malaysia