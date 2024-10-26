SOJC: M’sia to fight for fifth place against Japan, Australia to meet great britain

JOHOR BAHRU: After losing four consecutive matches, Malaysia was once again defeated, this time by Australia with a score of 3-9 at the 2024 Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) held at the Johor Hockey Stadium in Taman Daya yesterday.

The result sees the Young Tigers squad at the bottom of the standings without any points and set to face Japan, who are three points ahead of Malaysia, in the battle for fifth and sixth places today.

Australia, having collected 10 points alongside Great Britain but separated by goal difference, will compete in the final, while India face New Zealand in the battle for third and fourth.

Earlier in the match tonight, Australia started aggressively, taking the lead with a field goal from Liam Henderson in just the second minute.

The Burras team doubled their lead a minute later through a penalty corner converted by Dylan Downey.

Jay Stacy’s squad further extended their lead with a penalty corner goal from Ian Grobbelaar and a field goal from Jesse Absolom in the seventh and fifteenth minutes, respectively.

I Vikneswaran’s squad finally got on the scoresheet when Muhammad Danish Danial, unmarked, pushed the ball into the net following a pass from Che Nur Aqilrullah in the 24th minute, while the second goal came five minutes later from a penalty corner converted by Azimuddin Kamaruddin.

Australia once again inflicted more misery on the national youth squad in the third quarter with two field goals scored by Toby Mallon in the 33rd minute and Daykin Stanger four minutes later.

In the final quarter of the match, Malaysia scored their third goal through a penalty corner taken by Harris Osman in the 50th minute.

Australia’s last three goals came from a penalty stroke by Liam three minutes later and a field goal from Patrick Andrew in the 55th minute, followed by a field goal from Lucas Toonen in the 60th minute.

Last year, Malaysia finished in seventh place after defeating South Africa 3-2 in the playoff match.

This result saw the Young Tigers recording only one victory after losing four matches throughout the tournament, which featured eight countries.