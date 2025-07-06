TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR captain Son Heung-min said Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked as manager on Friday, had ‘changed the trajectory of this club’ by delivering their first silverware in 17 years.

Postecoglou guided Tottenham to a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final last month to clinch the club’s first European prize in 41 years and secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

But the 59-year-old Australian paid the price for Tottenham’s worst domestic season since they were relegated from the top flight in 1976-77.

Tottenham lost 22 of their 38 Premier League games to finish 17th in the table, above only relegated trio Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton.

Son, though, in an effusive tribute on Instagram said Postecoglou had transformed the club.

“Gaffer. You’ve changed the trajectory of this club,“ wrote Son.

“You believed in yourself, and us, since day one and never wavered for a second. Even when others did.

“You knew what we were capable of all along. You did it your way. And your way brought this club the best night it’s had in decades. We will have those memories for life.”

Son, who has seen five managers sacked in the past six years by chairman Daniel Levy, said he had formed a close relationship with Postecoglou during his two year tenure.

“You trusted me with the captaincy,“ said the 32-year-old Korean star.

“One of the highest honours of my career. It’s been an incredible privilege to learn from your leadership up close.

“I am a better player and a better person because of you.

“Ange Postecoglou, you are a Tottenham Hotspur legend forever. Thank you, mate.”

Tottenham were ravaged by injuries and in the latter stages of the campaign Postecoglou focused on keeping his key players fit and fresh for the Europa League.

The gamble paid off but even securing Tottenham’s first trophy since the 2008 League Cup was not enough to save the former Celtic handler.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Fulham manager Marco Silva, Crystal Palace’s FA Cup winning handler Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola are reportedly the leading candidates to replace Postecoglou. – AFP