SPAIN defender Robin Le Normand bears “no resentment” towards France, he explained before a Nations League semi-final clash against the country of his birth on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Atletico Madrid centre-back, born in the Brittany region of France, obtained Spanish nationality in May 2023 and has gone on to become a regular for La Roja.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente brought the defender into the fold during the last Nations League final four, and they won it before triumphing at Euro 2024 last summer, where he started in the final against England.

“There was no resentment or (thinking) ‘I made the right choice’... I never felt that way,“ Le Normand told AFP at Spain’s training centre Las Rozas.

“I give my all and try to repay the trust, striving to give my full potential and my best version on the pitch.”

Le Normand, who played at youth level for French side Brest, joined Basque country club Real Sociedad in 2016.

France coach Didier Deschamps told Le Normand he liked his football but did not call up for national team duty and Spain pounced, just as they did for Aymeric Laporte in 2021 and Diego Costa back in 2013.

Spain beat France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals but Le Normand was suspended and could not face Les Bleus.

On Thursday in Stuttgart he is in line to start but does not feel he is under the microscope because of his origins more than any of his team-mates.

“It’s a match with a special kind of pressure because it’s still a semi-final, with the importance of representing a country, wanting to do things right, and trying to repay the trust they’ve always placed in me,“ said Le Normand.

“That’s where the pressure mainly comes from.”

Road to recovery

This season was not the easiest for Le Normand on a personal level after clashing heads with Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni in a derby clash in October.

It left Le Normand with a traumatic brain injury, which took him nearly three months to recover from.

“I’ve taken several hits before, so initially I didn’t really take it seriously... (then) the symptoms remind you that it’s serious,“ said Le Normand.

“When you want to get back on the bike, when you just want to go up the stairs, your brain ultimately tells you no, you can’t.

“Well, you can -- but you’re tired, you’re out of breath, it spins. It’s quite striking.”

Le Normand was out for nearly three months, and it took him longer to get back to his best, which he managed in the final weeks of the season.

“Wearing the helmet during recovery wasn’t easy, but, it was necessary,“ he explained.

“I think now it’s been 15 to 20 matches where we’ve tried to get back into the rhythm. Now, I feel really good.

“I’ve felt good for the past 10 matches. We’re trying to continue along this path.”

The reward for that could come against France as Spain try to become the first team to defend the Nations League trophy.

Spain’s triumph against France last summer was inspired by a sensational goal from Barcelona’s teenage winger Lamine Yamal.

Le Normand is grateful every time he can avoid facing the 17-year-old star in training.

“I prefer having him on my team rather than going up one-on-one against him... we’ve had a few games this year against Barca, and we sometimes feel a bit powerless,“ said the centre-back.

“He is 17 years old and has already played an incredible number of matches at an extraordinary level.”