Speculation grows over next FAM president as election approaches

AS the deadline for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) 2025-2029 executive committee election looms, speculation surrounding the next president of Malaysian football has reached a fever pitch.

Current FAM president, Tan Sri Hamidin Amin, is expected to step down, sparking a heated race for the top role.

Among the names being floated, Datuk Joehari Ayub, a vice president at FAM, is considered a strong contender, New Straits Times reported.

Another widely discussed figure is Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the former FAM president.

Supporters of his return argue that his experience and legacy could be the key to revitalising Malaysian football.

The need for a change in leadership is widely acknowledged, with many feeling that the national football body has long faced unresolved issues.

“This is a pivotal moment for football in Malaysia. The leadership needs to change, and it’s time for individuals who are no longer effective to step aside.

“We need fresh ideas and new leadership to bring about real change,“ an insider was quoted as saying.

There is also speculation about the potential entry of other high-profile figures, including former sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar.

However, Khairy has ruled out the possibility of running, citing other commitments.