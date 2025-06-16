SRG.OG turn focus to MSC title defence

KUALA LUMPUR: Fresh from clinching a hat-trick of titles at Season 15 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Malaysia Professional League (MPLMY) yesterday, Selangor Red Giants (SRG.OG) are now shifting focus to the Mid Season Cup (MSC) to be held in conjunction with the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in July.

Selangor Red Giants Esports chairman Simon Lim said the players will be given a seven-day break before resuming training to prepare for their MSC title defence.

“We are going to defend our MSC crown, and it won’t be easy. As you can see, every team has improved their gameplay.

“However, I have full confidence in our players and coaches. Who knows, we might even become back-to-back MSC champions,” he said in a statement today.

SRG.OG made history last year by becoming the first Malaysian team to win the MSC, defeating Filipino side AP Bren Sport 4-2 in the final.

The breakthrough also ended a seven-year title drought for Malaysian teams at international MLBB tournaments.

Malaysia will be represented by two teams at MSC 2025, with Homebois also qualifying as MPLMY Season 15 runners-up.

Simon also credited SRG.OG’s MPLMY title hat-trick to the dedication and hard work of the players and coaches, who sacrificed their time and energy to retain the trophy.

“Whenever the players weren’t satisfied with how a scrim session went, they would be the ones asking for extra scrims.

“They were willing to go the extra mile, put in more effort, and this is the reward they have earned,” he said.

Yesterday, SRG.OG became the first team to complete an MPLMY championship hat-trick after defeating Homebois 4-0 in the grand final at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara.