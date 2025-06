ASITHA Fernando and debutant Sonal Dinusha claimed three wickets each as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 247 on day two of the second Test in Colombo on Thursday.

Bangladesh resumed on 220-8 and lasted for 8.3 overs with overnight batsman Taijul Islam last man out for 33, caught off Dinusha’s left-arm spin.

The winner at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground will clinch the series after the first of the two Tests ended in a draw.