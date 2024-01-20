SUKMA 2024: Fakrul Afizul aims to renew own national 400m hurdles record

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s emerging sports gem, Fakrul Afizul Nasir, aspires to break his own national record in the 400m hurdles event at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Sarawak next August.

The 19-year-old said that he is currently undergoing intensive preparations with his coach, Amirul Naim Abdul Ghani, at Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Pahang (SSMP), with just a few months to go before the domestic extravaganza kicks off.

“The success of breaking the national record some time ago motivated me to train harder and I believe that it can be replicated at the SUKMA.

“I am also determined to renew my own record. (My) Coach (Amirul Naim) has asked me to try to do it in under 50 seconds,“ he said when contacted today.

Fakrul Afizul, who hails from Tanah Merah, Kelantan and will be making his final appearance for his state at the upcoming SUKMA in Sarawak, mentioned that he is also eyeing the opportunity to qualify for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand next year.

“Based on current records, I am currently in fourth place, so I have not yet qualified for the SEA Games. But I am working on it,“ he said.

Fakrul Afizul, who idolises the world record holder in the men’s 400m hurdles, Karsten Warholm from Norway, stated that he will also undergo trials for the Sarawak SUKMA at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil on Jan 27 and 28.

In June last year, Fakrul Afizul created a sensation by breaking the 18-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.26 seconds. The previous national record of 51.28s was set by Mohd Shahadan Jamaluddin at the 2005 SEA Games in Manila.

Fakrul Afizul set this record at the Under-20 Asian Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea.–Bernama