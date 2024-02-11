Super League: JDT thrash N.Sembilan, Terengganu end six-game winless streak

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) strengthened their hold at the top of the Super League with a resounding 4-0 win over bottom-placed Negeri Sembilan FC at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi tonight.

The Southern Tigers dominated from the outset, with Heberty Fernandes opening the scoring via a free kick in the 15th minute, before netting his second just six minutes later.

They continued to pile the pressure on Negeri, with Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi scoring JDT’s third goal in the 48th minute, capitalising on a chaotic moment in the home team’s penalty box to beat goalkeeper Tauffiq Ar Rasyid Johar.

JDT was then awarded a penalty kick in the dying moments of the match after Negeri defender Muhammad Harith Samsuri handled the ball in the box, which substitute Jorge Leonardo duly converted.

Coach Hector Bidoglio’s squad now sit comfortably at the top of the table with 37 points from 13 games, 11 points clear of second-placed Selangor FC.

In other action,Terengganu FC returned to winning form after six matches by defeating Penang FC 1-0 in their clash at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.

Defender Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili emerged hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 27th minute to secure three valuable points for the Turtles.